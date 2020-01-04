Rab arrests ‘drug dealer’ in city

A suspected drug dealer was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) from Dhaka's Uttara area on Friday morning.

Rab said they recovered 992 bottles of contraband phensedyl from Md Sabbir, 23. He is the son of Sahab Uddin of Borabar village in Rupganj upazila of Naryanganj.

Rab-3 Commanding Officer Shafi Ullah Bulbul said they raided the north side of Abdullahpur-Ashulia Highway near Sluicegate Bus Terminal after 8am acting on a tip-off.

They arrested Sabbir and recovered 992 bottles of phensedyl from him, the Rab officer said. -UNB









