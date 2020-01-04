Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:19 PM
Home Back Page

Cyclone Bulbul

Tk 10,546cr project to repair damaged dykes 

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque on Friday said the government will undertake a Tk 10,546 crore project for constructing and repairing 4,451km embankment damaged in cyclone Bulbul.
"The project will reduce people's sufferings in cyclone-prone areas. Permanent prevention of river erosion will be prioritised," he said after visiting damaged embankments in Khulna and Satkhira, said a PID handout.
Responding to a query, the minister said dredging projects are underway for improving navigability of rivers.
"We've recovered 566 acres of land through evacuation drives. At the same time, we've built more than 190km embankment in the [coastal districts of] Patuakhali, Barguna, Bagerhat and Pirojpur," Farooque added.
Director General of the Water Development Board Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Additional Secretary (Revenue) of the ministry Mahmudul Islam, among others, were present during the visit.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anti-Narcotics Drive: DMP detains 49
DSCC, DNCC polls will be a farce: Moudud
Rab arrests ‘drug dealer’ in city
Tk 10,546cr project to repair damaged dykes 
Three killed in Nilphamari road accident
BNP councillor candidate sent to jail in arson attack case
Four bodies found inside sunken cargo vessel
Syed Ashraf was an idol for politicians, says Quader


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft