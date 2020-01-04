Video
Saturday, 4 January, 2020
Three killed in Nilphamari road accident

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NILPHAMARI, Jan 1: Three people were killed and eight others were injured when a microbus carrying a dead body collided head-on with a  passenger bus in Obiler Bazar area of Kishoreganj upazila of Nilphamari on Friday.
Two among the deceased were identified as Jahurul Islam, 65, and Anowar Begum, 57, of Nababganj village in Jaldhaka upazila.
The identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately.
The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Police Station Harun ur Rashid said the microbus was carrying 11 people and a body.
The victims were going to Mokamtola in Bogura to bury the body.
The microbus was hit by a bus when it reached in Obiler Bazar area on Kishoreganj-Rangpur road at 7:30am.
Two of the victims were killed on the spot and nine others were injured.
One of the injured succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital, the OC said.


