BNP councillor candidate sent to jail in arson attack case

A court here on Friday sent a BNP-backed councillor candidate for ward No-32 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Tajuddin Ahmed Taju to jail for a case of torching vehicles.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order yesterday.

Earlier, Bangshal Police produced him before the court on two cases including torch of motor vehicles case and a Compliant Registered (CR).

Talking to BSS, Bankshal Police Station Sub-Inspector Helal Uddin said Taju was a warrant accused of several cases. Yesterday, police arrested him from Bangshal area, he said.

Officer-In-Charge of Bangshal Police Station Shaheen Fakir said that many cases were filed against Tajuddin Ahmed Taju, also, president of Bangshal Thana BNP. -UNB





