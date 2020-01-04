Four bodies found inside sunken cargo vessel





The deceased were identified as Babu, 19, Mostafa, 55, and Mohibullah, 60, of Pirojpur and Lutfar Rahman, 40, of Jhalakati.

Shah Zaman, Officer-in-Charge of Keraniganj Police Station, said the sand-laden cargo vessel, waiting for repair work at the dockyard, sank around 3:00am near Afaz Dockyard, leaving four of its staff dead. He said two masters of the cargo vessel, Taslim-1, swam ashore.

The incident took place in Kheyaghat area of Fatullah's Dharmaganj on Friday morning, said Fire Service Duty Officer Lima Khanom.









On receiving the news, Narayanganj Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and pulled four bodies from the river after conducting a rescue operation.





