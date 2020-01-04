Syed Ashraf was an idol for politicians, says Quader



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with other leaders of the party places wreaths at the grave of former party general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam at Banani Graveyard in the capital on his first death anniversary on Friday. photo : Observer

"His sacrifice and contributions to the nation will be remembered forever, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader came up with the remark after placing a wreath on the grave of the AL leader at Banani Graveyard in the capital on his first death anniversary on Friday.

Ashraf, a son of Bangabadhu's close associate Syed Nazrul Islam, was elected AL general secretary two times in a row. Quader said Ashraf was a perfect man in the political atmosphere of Bangladesh.

"We should take lessons from his life. The modesty, honesty and sincerity of Syed Ashraful Islam will remain as an example for the future politicians," he said. Quader said: "I do believe his first death anniversary will be succeeded if we can be honest ones like Syed Ashraf". The next generation should take lessons from Ashraf's life, he added. On behalf of Awami League, Quader paid homage to Ashraf by placing a wreath on his grave at Banani Graveyard in the capital. Sayeda Zakia Noor, AL lawmaker and sister of Syed Ashraf, was present.

On January 3 in 2019, Syed Ashraf, also the then Public Administration Minister, died at the age of 68 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bangkok. He had been suffering from lung cancer.

Ashraf was born in Mymensingh in 1952. His father Syed Nazrul Islam was acting President of Mujibnagar Government in 1971 and one of the key organisers of Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. Ashraf took part in the 1971 Liberation War as an active freedom fighter. He was trained in Dehradun in India.

He was general secretary of Mymensingh district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) after the country's independence. He also served as assistant publicity secretary of the central unit of BCL.

On November 3 in 1975, his father Syed Nazrul Islam and three national leaders were brutally killed inside then Dhaka Central Jail.

After incident, Syed Ashraf went to London and organised Bangladesh Awami League in the UK. Ashraf returned home in 1996 and elected a member of parliament. He served as the state minister for civil aviation and tourism ministry during 1996-2001. He also elected parliament member in 2001 and served as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on Foreign Affairs.









In 2008, Syed Ashraf elected lawmaker again and appointed as local government, rural development and cooperatives minister. He took over the charge of public administration ministry on July 16 in 2015.

Although Ashraf was absent during the 11th national elections, he was elected a member of parliament from Kishoreganj-1 constituency.



