Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:19 PM
Home Back Page

20pc works on Ctg elevated expressway completed

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 3: Works of the elevated expressway in the port city of Chattogram has seen about 20 percent progresses over the last eight months.
Talking to the Daly Observer, Project Director Executive Engineer Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works on February 24 last year.
But the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) handed over around 2.5-km-long road from Katgarh to Cement Crossing in April last.
The progress of 20 per cent works of the project is satisfactory, he said.
Mahfuzur rahman hoped that the rest of the works would be completed by 2022.
The CDA took up the project of the elevated expressway for the port city to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication along a 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.
Meanwhile, urban planners suggested preparing alternative roads before implementing the project as some extremely busy areas like Agrabad, the EPZ area, Ports and Customs will be rendered inaccessible during the time of construction in their respective areas. For this reason, CDA is implementing the project at a cost of Tk 3250 crore, making it the city's largest development project till date.
According to CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Ranken Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the rest of the project at a cost of TK 2854 crore.
The Chattogram Development Authority launched the construction work of the elevated expressway project at an estimated cost of Tk 32.50 billion.
Max-Rankin JV is constructing the expressway.  The 16-kilometre-long expressway from Lalkhanbazar to the airport will have 24 ramps at nine points.




Construction work began at the Cement Crossing-Patenga portion.  Also, the soil test has been done for the Barik Building- Customs part.  The project is estimated to take another four years to complete.  In the first phase, the construction works from Saltgola to cement crossing will be completed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anti-Narcotics Drive: DMP detains 49
DSCC, DNCC polls will be a farce: Moudud
Rab arrests ‘drug dealer’ in city
Tk 10,546cr project to repair damaged dykes 
Three killed in Nilphamari road accident
BNP councillor candidate sent to jail in arson attack case
Four bodies found inside sunken cargo vessel
Syed Ashraf was an idol for politicians, says Quader


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft