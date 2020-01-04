20pc works on Ctg elevated expressway completed





Talking to the Daly Observer, Project Director Executive Engineer Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works on February 24 last year.

But the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) handed over around 2.5-km-long road from Katgarh to Cement Crossing in April last.

The progress of 20 per cent works of the project is satisfactory, he said.

Mahfuzur rahman hoped that the rest of the works would be completed by 2022.

The CDA took up the project of the elevated expressway for the port city to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication along a 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

Meanwhile, urban planners suggested preparing alternative roads before implementing the project as some extremely busy areas like Agrabad, the EPZ area, Ports and Customs will be rendered inaccessible during the time of construction in their respective areas. For this reason, CDA is implementing the project at a cost of Tk 3250 crore, making it the city's largest development project till date.

According to CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Ranken Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the rest of the project at a cost of TK 2854 crore.

The Chattogram Development Authority launched the construction work of the elevated expressway project at an estimated cost of Tk 32.50 billion.

Max-Rankin JV is constructing the expressway. The 16-kilometre-long expressway from Lalkhanbazar to the airport will have 24 ramps at nine points.









Construction work began at the Cement Crossing-Patenga portion. Also, the soil test has been done for the Barik Building- Customs part. The project is estimated to take another four years to complete. In the first phase, the construction works from Saltgola to cement crossing will be completed.





