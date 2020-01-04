Video
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:19 PM
Two killed in Ctg, Satkhira ‘shootouts’

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent 

Two people were killed in 'shootouts' with police in Chattogram and Satkhira early Friday.
They are Chattogram's Emdad, 38, and Satkhira's Zakir Hossain, 40.
According to police, Emdad was implicated in several cases, including one for murder while Zakir named in 13 cases, including murder, land grabbing and robbery.
Bayazid Police Station chief Priton Sarkar said Murder suspect Emdad was arrested from his house on Thursday night.
Based on information provided by him, police conducted a raid in Majher Ghona area with Emdad in tow to recover weapons at around 1:00am, he said.
"When police reached the area, Emdad's cohorts opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate. At one stage, the criminals fled the area and bullet-ridden body of Emdad was found on the spot," said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Bayazid Zone) Poritran Talukder.
Emdad was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Poritran.
In Satkhira, an alleged robber was killed in a 'shootout' with police in Damarpota area of the town in the early hours of Friday.
The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain, 40, son of Kawsar Ali of Sadar upazila.
Receiving information that a gang of robbers gathered at Damarpota for committing a robbery in the area, police conducted a drive at around 12:30am, said District Special Branch Inspector Mizanur Rahman.
As the police team reached the area, Zakir and his cohorts opened fire on the law enforcers, forcing them to retaliate, he said.
As the robbers retreated, Police found Zakir's bullet-hit body lying on spot. They sent the body to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, police said.


