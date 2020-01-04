Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:18 PM
Home Sports

Liverpool sink Blades to make it a year unbeaten

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

LIVERPOOL, JAN 3: Jurgen Klopp hailed "exceptional" Liverpool after they made it an entire calendar year without a Premier League defeat as the runaway leaders beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday.
Klopp's side moved 13 points clear of second placed Leicester thanks to goals from Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Senegal winger Sadio Mane at Anfield.
Liverpool's 19th win in 20 league games this season completed an incredible 12 months for a team at the peak of their powers.
The Reds haven't lost in 37 league games since a defeat at Manchester City on January 3, 2019 and it looks certain they will win the English title for the first time since 1990.
With a game in hand to further bolster their advantage, it would take an astonishing collapse to deprive Liverpool of their holy grail.
"It says a lot of positive things. I have not enough words for it, it is exceptional," Klopp said.
"I'm really happy and really proud of the boys. We should not take things like this for granted."
Winners of their last 18 home league games, Liverpool are unbeaten in 51 top-flight matches at Anfield dating back to April 2017.
As if it wasn't hard enough to beat Liverpool already, they are proving more impregnable than ever lately.
This was their fifth consecutive top-flight clean-sheet -- the first time they have managed that since 2007 -- and they completed more passes than any team in one match in the Premier League era.
"The way we controlled Sheffield United was exceptional. In possession we were incredible, we were calm but lively as well. The goals we scored were exceptional," Klopp said.
"It's obviously good (to go unbeaten for a year) but the target was not to extend this, but to win the game.
"We did not think about the one year (undefeated). We have season resolutions, not New Year resolutions!"
After a golden 2019 saw Liverpool crowned European and Club World champions, the next target is ending Manchester City's two-year spell as champions after narrowly missing out last season.
Their sights set on domestic bliss, the new year started just as the old one finished, with Liverpool setting standards of excellence that rival anything achieved by City's breath-taking team.
Premier League immortality is within touching distance as Klopp's men are already over halfway towards an unbeaten league season that would replicate the incredible feat of Arsenal's 2003-04 Invincibles.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia take advantage of depleted Kiwis
Liverpool sink Blades to make it a year unbeaten
Mushfiqur to score 2000 runs in BPL after Tamim
Kings reach final eliminating Police 3-0
Chattogram aims to finish BBPL group phase on high
Dhaka humbles Khulna despite Mishfique's heroic
Glimpse at Women's and Age level cricket teams
New Year, new inning for Hardik Pandya


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft