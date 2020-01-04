Video
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:18 PM
Mushfiqur to score 2000 runs in BPL after Tamim

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Mushfiqur Rahim became the only second batsman in the history of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after Tamim Iqbal during his side Khulna Tigers' match against Dhaka Platoon on Friday.
The diminutive batsman reached the feat during the course of his courageous 33 ball-64 against Dhaka Platoon. He needed just one run to complete 2000 runs and did this duly in the first ball of his innings, gliding Shadab Khan to the point.
Despite his valiant knock, Khulna lost the match by 12 runs. Both Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal started the tournament when the feat stared at them. Mushfiqur Rahim was favourite to complete the feat as the first batsman when he blasted 51 ball-96 against Rajshahi to help Khulna win the match.
However, he then had a lean patch in batting during which Tamim scored runs consistently to become the first batsman to reach 2000-run mark.     -BSS


