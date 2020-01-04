Chattogram aims to finish BBPL group phase on high





Despite being in a good stead to seal the play-off race, Chattogram Challengers guarded against complacency as they aim to finish the group phase of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) in the top two positions.The top two teams of the BBPL group phase would get an extra advantage, as a victory in the first qualifier of the play-off phase, would help them directly seal the place of the final of BBPL. If they are defeated, they won't be eliminated, instead they would get another chance to give a shot at the final as they would play the winner of the Eliminator game.The third and fourth team of the group phase will play the Eliminator game and loser would be eliminated from the final race directly.Therefore, not only Chattogram, every team who has the chance of moving to the play-off, is trying to stay at the top two positions. So the battle for the top two positions is intense and hence there would be no scope to relax, said Chattogram top order batsman Junaid Siddique."It doesn't matter how good position we have now at this moment. Every game is important at this moment because at least five teams are in good position to make the play-off.So we'll try to win each and every game that we have at our hands at this moment," Junaid said."If we can finish as one of the sides in top two, we will have the extra advantage. So not only Chattogram, but also every team will try to stay at top two positions.If we can, we'll have another chance in case of a defeat." Chattogram would take on Khulna Tigers in the next match tomorrow here and it is the only match that they would play in Sylhet part of BBPL."In our last match against Cumilla Warriors, we lost the game despite being in a position of winning. It's an alarming sign for us," Junaid, the former national opener remarked."We have to close the game well in the wake of such situation. We are notthinking anything negative but we have to be more careful. At this moment we want to take it match by match," Junaidconcluded. -BSS