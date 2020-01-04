Video
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:18 PM
Dhaka humbles Khulna despite Mishfique's heroic

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sports reporter

Hasan Mahmud of Dhaka Platoon receiving his Player of the Match.

Mushfiqur Rahim's glitz went in vain as Dhaka Platoon defeated Khulna Tigers by 12 runs in the 31st match of the Bangabandhu BPL at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday.
Tigers invited Platoon to bat first winning the toss and got a huge target of 173 to chase. None of the DPs batters did anything exclusive with the bat but still they got a handsome total as all of their top order batsmen got mediocre capitals. Tamim Iqbal and Anamul Bijoy stood 45-run's opening stand before Anamul's departure. Anamul had gone for 15 while Tamim gathered 25 runs. Mominul Haque was promoted to bat at three and he shone for 38 runs.
Mahedi Hasan was the lone among top order batsmen, who failed to cut a two digit figure. Mahedi went for one only. But Ariful Haque and Asif Ali were the constructors of DP's big total. They had very quick 54-run joint venture remaining unbeaten. Ariful surviving with 37 while Asif was not out with 39 runs as DPs were at 172 for four from stipulated 20 overs.
KTs in reply, fell 12 short of Target despite the explosive knock from their skipper Mushfiqur Rahim. Mushi hammered Dhaka bowlers to assemble rapid 64 runs from 33 facings only. He hit six boundaries and four over boundaries in his 194 strike rated innings. Beside Mushfique, Nazibullah Zadran played 31-run's innings. But no other batsmen could support them to berth KT's to the winning post and hence they were managed 160 runs losing eight wickets from 20 overs allotted for them.
Paceman Hasan Mahmud was the main destroyer for Dhaka and eventually named the Man of the Match. The young man hauled four wickets spending 32 runs delivering his four overs' spell. Besides, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Thisara Perera and Shadab Khan shared one wicket apiece.


« PreviousNext »

