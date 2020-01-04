

Glimpse at Women's and Age level cricket teams

National Women's Cricket Team



Bangladesh Women's tour to the Netherlands

Tigresses had an idle year and seen in international action in August with their tour to the Netherlands. They played a two-match T20i series with Thailand's women but between the games of the series Tigresses met hosts Dutch women for one-off T20i series before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in Scotland.

Salma and Co. beat Thai divas by five wickets in the first match and by three wickets in the 2nd one. They blew away home girls by 65 runs in the third match.



Glimpse at Women's and Age level cricket teams

Defending champions Bangladesh started the tournament as favourites and wore the crown once again beating Thailand women's by 70 runs in the final of the tournament.

Earlier, Tigresses started the event with a massive eight-wicket victory against the USA women. They downed Papua New Guinea by six runs in the rain interrupted clash and demeaned host Scotland by 13 runs to reach the semifinals as the champions of Group-A. They found defending runner-ups Ireland girls in the semifinal and registered the desired victory by four wickets to ensure the Women's T20 World Cup 2020, which will be held in Australia.



Bangladesh Women's tour to Pakistan

Tigresses made Pakistan tour to play two Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs) and three Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) matches in October. All were played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It's their first tour to Pakistan since 2015.

Guests found it impossible to beat Pakistan girls initially. They were whitewashed in the T20i series. They lost the 1st match by 14 runs, 2nd one by 15 runs and the final one by 28 runs.

The WODI series also began with 29-run defeat but ended the trip with a thrilling one-wicket victory to square the series.



Women's-A team

India Women's-A team made a tour to Bangladesh to play a three unofficial WODIs followed by equal numbers of informal WT20i matches. Visitors whitewashed home divas in both 50-over games and T20i series.

Home girls lost 1st match by eight wickets, 2nd one by 63 runs and the last one-day match by seven wickets.

The first two matches of the Twenty20 series were washed away as the last match became series decider and girls in blue won the match by 30 runs to seal the title by 1-0 and returned home bagging cent percent success.



Glimpse at Women's and Age level cricket teams

Bangladesh Emerging Women's Cricket Team flew to South Africa in July to play a three ODI matches and as many as T20i matches. They beat South Africa Emerging Women's Cricket Team by nine wickets in the third and final clash of the three-match bilateral unofficial ODI series to seal the title 2-1. That was the best success of any Bangladesh cricket team in South Africa.

Tigress started the tournament with a 47-run defeat against hosts but bounced back in the following game beating Proteas divas by four wickets and ensured the trophy winning the series decider.

But Emerging girls were swept cleanly in the T20i format. They lost both the first and second matches of the three-match bilateral unofficial T20i series by six wickets while failed to grip the super over scoring 147 runs from stipulated 20 overs.



Bangladesh Men's-A Team



Ahasan Uddin Bhuiyan

In November, the run-flooded unofficial Tests series between Bangladesh-A and Sri Lanka-A ended as unless draw but Bangladesh lift the trophy of limited over series.

Sri Lanka outclassed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the starter of the 50-over tournament but guest turned around in the very next clash winning the nail-biting clash by one wicket. Tigers blew away Sri Lanka by 98 runs in the rain affected 3rd clash to confirm the title.



Afghanistan-A tour of Bangladesh

In July, Bangladesh-A won the final of the five-match unofficial ODI series by 62 runs against Afghanistan-A at the BKSP Cricket Ground in Savar as the tournament ended in a 2-2 draw.



Bangladesh Emerging Men's Team

Sri Lanka Emerging team travelled in Bangladesh to play two Emerging Tests followed three Emerging ODIs as a part of preparation for the Emerging Asia Cup in August. Both the emerging Tests ended in draw as trophy was shared by the captains of both the teams. Visitors clinched the limited over's series by 2-1.

Bangladesh Under-23 team travelled India in September to play a five-match One-day series. They lost the first match by 23 runs but bounced back in the next game beating hosts by five runs. India won the 3rd and 4th matches by 49 runs and four wickets respectively. The final match was washed away as home side clinched the title 3-1.



Emerging Asia Cup 2019

Bangladesh hosted the 4th ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 in November and became runner-ups of the tournament losing the final to Pakistan Emerging team by 77 runs.

Emerging Tigers cracked down Hong Kong by nine wickets in their first match and India by six wickets in the following game. Beating Nepal by eight wickets, hosts reached semifinal as unbeaten champions and reached final with a dominating seven wickets victory in the semifinal against Afghanistan.

Glimpse at Women's and Age level cricket teams

Bangladesh U-19 Team



Tri-nation Youth Series 2019, England

Young Tigers visited England to play a tri-nation Youth ODI tournament adjoining with hosts boys and India Under-19 team in July. All three teams met three-times with each other during group stage clashes. Bangladesh boys reached the final with cent percent success except one wash away match against India. Despite beating India twice in group, Bangladesh boys failed in the nerves Test as they lost the final by six wickets.



ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2019

Final between Bangladesh and India means a defeat for red and green side. It becomes a dogma irrespective to male, female or age-level teams. Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team did nothing exceptional as they failed to lift the trophy of youth Asia Cup reaching close to win in September. They lost to India by five runs in the final of ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2019 though they reached the final remaining unbeaten.



New Zealand tour

Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team accomplished the five-match youth ODIs series 4-1 against their New Zealand counterparts receiving their hospitality in October.



Sri Lanka tour to Bangladesh

Young Lankan entered in Tigers den in November

to play two Youth Tests followed five matches Youth ODI series. Youth Test series came to an end without any result while home boys clinched the Youth ODI series 4-0.



Wheelchair and Street Children cricket

In May, Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team had taken part in the 1st ever Wheelchair T20 Cricket Asia Cup 2019 in Nepal, where they played with India, Pakistan and Nepal. Pakistan clinched the trophy beating India in the final. Bangladesh were eliminated from the group stage with a consolidating win against Nepal.

While eight street children aged between 14 and 17 represented Bangladesh in the first ever Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and reached the semifinal of the tournament.





SA Games Cricket: Year ends with Gold

Bangladesh wore gold medal in both male and female events of the SA Games Cricket. Bangladesh sent under-23 team for men's event and national team for women's event.

Bangladesh Under-23 Team defended gold of the South Asian Games Men's Cricket event beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the final affair of the tournament.

Earlier, Bangladesh started the tournament with a 109-run triumph against Maldives followed by a 10-wicket victory over Bhutan. They blew away Nepal by 44 runs in their 3rd group stage clash but lost badly by nine wickets to Sri Lanka in the dead-rubber, though they played the match resting captain Nazmul Shanto and key performer Soumya Sarkar.

Cricket became the part of SA Games in 2010 and Bangladesh bagged gold that year. After nine years, cricket has been readded in the SA Games last year and Tigers wore the gold as well.

Like their Men's counterparts, Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team secured the gold of the tournament winning the nail bitter final by two runs against Sri Lankan Women.

Tigresses started their mission for gold with a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, smashed Nepal by 10 wickets in their 2nd clash to confirm the final. They won their last group stage battle creating twin World records. They wrapped up Maldives at six to register the highest margin of T20 victory, which is the highest win of the format irrespective to any competition around the world including men's and women's event of any T20i tournament, domestic or age level T20 games. And the 249 runs' victory was also the largest margin T20 win in its history.























