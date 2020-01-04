

Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry

A business woman Fatima Rahman, Co-owner, Islamic Apparel bd by F&A, told about the hijab fashion in Bangladesh as he she makes the Hijab a revolution of this Hijab in Bangladesh.

Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry

"I always dreamed of a good outfit style for Bangladeshi hijabi women. In that time Islamic outfits were not so upgraded like now a day. When I personally started doing full time hijab and found no option for me, finally I designed for myself Alhamdulillah," Fatima said.

They sell all kind of Abaya, Jilbab and khimar and other hijab needs such as niqab, under cap, socks. She said they follow international designs and outfits. For example: Turkish coat style abaya, French overhead Jilbab and Dubai Kimono, kaftan, Butterfly style Abaya.

"We design and make our main products in Bangladesh. And imports Socks, niqabs, scarves from china and Soudi Arabia," she added.









"Unique designs which are elegant too, best quality of fabrics and fine stitching are our specialties what our clients love mostly."

This business gives her the courage to deal with negative responses in the society, she said.

"My business helped me to make good economic policy as it unlocked my potential. I already learnt not to be afraid of failure. It gave me confidence to take risks andlearnt from my mistakes. It gave me courage to deal negative responses. It will help me to showcase my talent and expertise."

She also described what makes Hijab fashion different: "Fulfilling the conditions of proper hijab which mentioned in the Quran with dignity and elegance can be called 'Islamic fashion'." Of late the popularity of Hijab or head scarves has been increasing amongst the young females in Bangladesh. In fact not only in Bangladesh, overall the whole world saw a revolution of hijab. But Hijab or head scarves are not all about fashion of something that they wear to abide by all the rules of their religion. Or it hasn't been imposed upon them by Muslim parents or family.A business woman Fatima Rahman, Co-owner, Islamic Apparel bd by F&A, told about the hijab fashion in Bangladesh as he she makes the Hijab a revolution of this Hijab in Bangladesh.She has started this business since 2012. She has the only one outlet at Bashundhara City shopping mall on level 4."I always dreamed of a good outfit style for Bangladeshi hijabi women. In that time Islamic outfits were not so upgraded like now a day. When I personally started doing full time hijab and found no option for me, finally I designed for myself Alhamdulillah," Fatima said.They sell all kind of Abaya, Jilbab and khimar and other hijab needs such as niqab, under cap, socks. She said they follow international designs and outfits. For example: Turkish coat style abaya, French overhead Jilbab and Dubai Kimono, kaftan, Butterfly style Abaya."We design and make our main products in Bangladesh. And imports Socks, niqabs, scarves from china and Soudi Arabia," she added."Unique designs which are elegant too, best quality of fabrics and fine stitching are our specialties what our clients love mostly."This business gives her the courage to deal with negative responses in the society, she said."My business helped me to make good economic policy as it unlocked my potential. I already learnt not to be afraid of failure. It gave me confidence to take risks andlearnt from my mistakes. It gave me courage to deal negative responses. It will help me to showcase my talent and expertise."She also described what makes Hijab fashion different: "Fulfilling the conditions of proper hijab which mentioned in the Quran with dignity and elegance can be called 'Islamic fashion'."