

Stay healthy & fit during winter

With shorter days and colder weather, finding the motivation to stay healthy and fit can be difficult. And that can lay the foundation for a weakened immune system, posing a greater risk of developing illness or injury.

Recognizing safety risks and patterns of illness or low energy ahead of time is the key to preventing them - or at least to dealing with them as they arise.

* Calm your carb cravings

The cold season tends to ignite our cravings for more carbs and comfort foods. To counter this, try eating a protein-packed breakfast to keep your energy levels up throughout the day. If by the time the afternoon rolls around you're still craving sweets or carbs, be sure to have low-fat and healthy snacks on hand.

* Add Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Omega 3 fatty acids are a healthy type of fat that are naturally found in many food types including fish, plant seeds and nuts. Omega 3 fatty acids are great for reducing joint pain and stiffness as they are a natural anti-inflammatory. Studies have also shown that omega 3 fatty acids help lower levels of depression, which people commonly feel during the shorter days of winter.

* Eat more fiber

Soluble fiber found in apples, oats and nuts is an important way to decrease inflammation and boost immune system function. Soluble fiber also helps reduce cholesterol levels in the body and aids in weight loss and protection against diabetes. This is an especially important winter health tip for seniors who require a high-fiber diet to protect their digestive systems.

* Eat more green and orange vegetables

Sticking primarily to vegetables and fruits that are dark green and orange is important in ensuring you're getting healthy nutrients, sugars and fats. Spinach, kale, Swiss chard, squash, carrots and oranges are all delicious during the winter. There are plenty of recipes available to incorporate these items into your regular winter diet.

Onions, garlic, ginger and cilantro are the perfect items to add flavor to your dishes. Not only do they make food taste great, but they're also shown to help improve immune function. This spice helps to combat a number of conditions including inflammation and heart disease, and it acts as a powerful antioxidant.

* Plan your exercises a week in advance

Try to stick to a weekly exercise plan so you don't put off your regular exercise activities. Choose your exact workout routines, activities or exercises for each day.

* Workout at home

If you have no desire to head outdoors for your workout, then never fear. There are plenty of resources online that supply fun workout videos and exercises. These resources offer a variety of workouts including yoga, strength training, aerobics and other body-weight exercises.

* Use heating devices carefully

We love our devices that keep us toasty during cold winter days. But space heaters, electric blankets and heating pads can cause serious house fires if not maintained and used safely. To reduce the risk of house fires, only use these devices before bed, and unplug them before you go to sleep.

* Frequent hand washing

Frequent hand washing throughout the day is an absolute must in maintaining your health during the winter. It not only helps protect your immune system and prevent you from developing flu and cold, but it protects others around you.

* Take vitamin supplements

Consuming lots of vitamin C during the winter will help your body to battle cold and flu symptoms if you do experience them. Vitamin D helps to supplement the lack of light experienced during winter, but it's still important to get out in the sun whenever it does appear. Vitamin D helps to absorb other important vitamins like vitamin A, iron and calcium.

* Drink herbal teas

There are many types of herbal teas that can help you stay healthy. Herbal teas like lemon and chamomile can ease depression and anxiety by calming nerves and relaxing your body. They can also help you sleep better.

* Sleep longer and better

When the days get shorter, your body will naturally want to sleep longer and will adjust its rhythm to the hours of daylight. Use the longer evenings to wind down and begin relaxing before bed. Try to go to bed as early as possible to give your body enough rest during the times it craves it the most.

* Plan a Vacation

A winter vacation is a great way to shake off the winter blues and recharge yourself in a healthy way. Planning a getaway to a warmer climate will help lift your spirits and give you something to look forward to.

