

Mass media role sought for preventing women, child trafficking

Allocation of required funds can speed up the anti-trafficking activities, they said, adding that it is also necessary to ensure transparency of the funds.

They also called on the mass media to highlight the issue through media coverage for drawing attention of the country's policymakers.

They made the remarks while addressing a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity recently.

On behalf of Prevention of Child Trafficking through Strengthening Community and Networking (PCTSCN), Community Participation and Development (CPD) organized the press briefing supported by TDH Netherlands.

Advocate Rafiqual Islam Khan, policy and programme manager of INCIDIN Bangladesh, Sharifullah Reaz, project coordinator of PCTSCN project of CPD, child representative Sharmin Sultana Swarna, among others, addressed on the occasion.















