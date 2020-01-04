Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:17 PM
Home Life & Style

Rang Bangladesh celebrates 25th year

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Life & Style Desk

Rang Bangladesh celebrates 25th year

Rang Bangladesh celebrates 25th year

Rang Bangladesh, a local renowned Fashion House, celebrates it 25th years anniversary at NOM Park, Narayanganj on December 20.    
It started as a simple plan among four friends in the nineties, and came to fruition on December 20, 1994, in Narayanganj with 'Rang.' With the well wishes of the fashion lovers of the country, and Soumik Das' hard work, 'Rang Bangladesh' came out in 2015.
This year was the twenty five years for 'Rang Bangladesh' and the occasion was celebrated with an intimate arrangement. This event celebrated with the presence of staff and well-wishers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winter collection at Gentle Park
Rang Bangladesh celebrates 25th year
Stylish hoodies collection at Easy
Culinary TV reality show ‘Shera Rondhonshilpi’ from January 31
Winter Pitha Recipe
Maheen Khan’s ‘Hand Quilted’ collections
Larissa’s art of bridal makeover
Wedding Pitha Recipe


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft