

Rang Bangladesh celebrates 25th year

Rang Bangladesh, a local renowned Fashion House, celebrates it 25th years anniversary at NOM Park, Narayanganj on December 20.It started as a simple plan among four friends in the nineties, and came to fruition on December 20, 1994, in Narayanganj with 'Rang.' With the well wishes of the fashion lovers of the country, and Soumik Das' hard work, 'Rang Bangladesh' came out in 2015.This year was the twenty five years for 'Rang Bangladesh' and the occasion was celebrated with an intimate arrangement. This event celebrated with the presence of staff and well-wishers.