

Culinary TV reality show ‘Shera Rondhonshilpi’ from January 31

Names of the primary selected participants were announced at a press conference held yesterday, December 30, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city. Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor, Mohan Khan, Advisor-Programme and Mir Md. Motaher Hasan, Advisor-Admin, Sales and Marketing from ATN Bangla, Faisal Mahmud, Manager Marketing from Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd, Nafees Imtiaz Karim, Manager-Brand and Market Communication, Omera LPG and Parvez A Chowdhury, General Manager Commercial, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation spoke on the occasion, among others.

An expert jury committee primarily selected 40 participants, 10 each from 4 regions of the country based on over 4 thousand recipes received from all over the country.

Primarily selected participants will take part in a grooming and final selection session on January 11. Six participants from each region will be selected to compete in the TV reality show.

Out of 24 final participants one will be crowned as 'Shera Rondhonshilpi' and another 'Ditiyo Shera Rondhonshilpi'. For extraordinary knowledge in nutrition, one will be awarded the prestigious 'Professor Siddika Kabir Trophy'.

Sharif Home Appliance, Emirates and National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute are supporting the event as partners.















List of 40 primarily selected participants for culinary TV reality show ' Meizan Palm Olein Shera Rondhonshilpi 2019, powered by Omera LPG' has been announced. A total of 12 episodes of the reality show will be telecast every Friday night from January 31 in ATN Bangla. The show is presented jointly by The Bangladesh Monitor and ATN Bangla. Meizan Palm Olein is the Title Sponsor while Omera LPG is the Premium Sponsor of the event.Names of the primary selected participants were announced at a press conference held yesterday, December 30, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city. Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor, Mohan Khan, Advisor-Programme and Mir Md. Motaher Hasan, Advisor-Admin, Sales and Marketing from ATN Bangla, Faisal Mahmud, Manager Marketing from Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd, Nafees Imtiaz Karim, Manager-Brand and Market Communication, Omera LPG and Parvez A Chowdhury, General Manager Commercial, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation spoke on the occasion, among others.An expert jury committee primarily selected 40 participants, 10 each from 4 regions of the country based on over 4 thousand recipes received from all over the country.Primarily selected participants will take part in a grooming and final selection session on January 11. Six participants from each region will be selected to compete in the TV reality show.Out of 24 final participants one will be crowned as 'Shera Rondhonshilpi' and another 'Ditiyo Shera Rondhonshilpi'. For extraordinary knowledge in nutrition, one will be awarded the prestigious 'Professor Siddika Kabir Trophy'.Sharif Home Appliance, Emirates and National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute are supporting the event as partners.