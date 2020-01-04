Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:17 PM
Home Life & Style

Culinary TV reality show ‘Shera Rondhonshilpi’ from January 31

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Life & Style Desk

Culinary TV reality show ‘Shera Rondhonshilpi’ from January 31

Culinary TV reality show ‘Shera Rondhonshilpi’ from January 31

List of 40 primarily selected participants for culinary TV reality show ' Meizan Palm Olein Shera Rondhonshilpi 2019, powered by Omera LPG'  has been announced. A total of 12 episodes of the reality show will be telecast every Friday night from January 31 in ATN Bangla. The show is presented jointly by The Bangladesh Monitor and ATN Bangla. Meizan Palm Olein is the Title Sponsor while Omera LPG is the Premium Sponsor of the event.
Names of the primary selected participants were announced at a press conference held yesterday, December 30, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city. Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor, Mohan Khan, Advisor-Programme and Mir Md. Motaher Hasan, Advisor-Admin, Sales and Marketing from ATN Bangla, Faisal Mahmud, Manager Marketing from Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd, Nafees Imtiaz Karim, Manager-Brand and Market Communication, Omera LPG and Parvez A Chowdhury, General Manager Commercial, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation spoke on the occasion, among others.    
An expert jury committee primarily selected 40 participants, 10 each from 4 regions of the country based on over 4 thousand recipes received from all over the country.
Primarily selected participants will take part in a grooming and final selection session on January 11. Six participants from each region will be selected to compete in the TV reality show.
Out of 24 final participants one will be crowned as 'Shera Rondhonshilpi' and another 'Ditiyo Shera Rondhonshilpi'. For extraordinary knowledge in nutrition, one will be awarded the prestigious 'Professor Siddika Kabir Trophy'.
Sharif Home Appliance, Emirates and National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute are supporting the event as partners.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winter collection at Gentle Park
Rang Bangladesh celebrates 25th year
Stylish hoodies collection at Easy
Culinary TV reality show ‘Shera Rondhonshilpi’ from January 31
Winter Pitha Recipe
Maheen Khan’s ‘Hand Quilted’ collections
Larissa’s art of bridal makeover
Wedding Pitha Recipe


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft