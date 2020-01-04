

Hasina Ansar

Education Board. Cooking is her passion. She also takes order on catering services. Here, she

is providing two winter pitha recipes.





Dhan Semai Pitha Winter Pitha Recipe

Milk - 1/der kg

Khejur gur - 1 cup

Salt - a pinch

Method:

1. To begin with take water and salt as per quantity in a bowl boil it a bit and then add 250 gm of rice powder on it.

2. Then create dough combining all of them.

3. Next roll the dough on a flat surface to make it look alike a thin rope. Moreover, cut the rope type clough to shape of vermicelli. Then take a saucepan and boil milk and add khejurer gur together and place those. Dough sticks on the sauce pan. When they blows a bit densest take them out cool them.

4. Now it's ready to serve.







Golap Pitha

Winter Pitha Recipe

Milk -310ml

Ghee-2tbsp

Salt-to taste

White flour-1 cup

Water-1 cup

Oil-for fry

For sugar syrup

Sugar --2 cups

Water --1 cup

Cardamom powder--1/2 tsp

Few drops of lemon juice to prevent crystallization of sugar

Method:

1. Take vessel and add one liter of milk to it and keep for boiling. Once the milk starts boiling keep stirring it and add ghee, cardamom powder, salt and keep stirring and mix well.

2. Now take this mixture in another bowl and with the help of little bit of water make soft dough.

3. Now take a ball of dough, roll it out like a roti, and cut smaller circles. Since white flour has elasticity, the circles shrink a little inwards by the time you assemble, so make decent size for the smaller circles.

4. To make a rose, overlap 3 small circles and pinch at the center. Cut the three circles (only outside the pinched part). Mark 3 cuts so that the circles are divided into 9 equal portions. These will form the petals of the rose.

5. To make the center, cut a small rectangle and roll it into a small cylinder. Make centers for all roses. And Shape these cut circles into a rose.

6. Now make sugar syrup using sugar and water as per your requirement. Take a frying pan and heat oil for deep fry the golaps. After the oil gets heated up add the golaps one by one and deep fry them until golden brown.

7. Fry at low to medium heat.

8. Also keep the sugar syrup ready by melting sugar in water and thickening it a little. Cook syrup to one thread consistency.

9. Immerse the fried roses while still hot in to warm syrup. Let sit in syrup for 30 minutes.

10. Take out the roses on to a plate. Enjoy with your loved ones!!

11. Now golap pitha is now take them out of the sugar syrup in a plate.









12. The golap pitha is now ready to serve and enjoy.





