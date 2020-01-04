

Maheen Khan’s ‘Hand Quilted’ collections

However in the past five years in Dhaka, local market has seen the steady rise of the designers clothing collection with traditional fabrics. They are working hard with our renewed and traditional clothing which has made a big impact on the fashion industry. This has also given a lift to the country's economy and created thousands of job opportunities for the seamstresses, weavers, tailors, karigars and nationwide delivery services.

This gives a wider opportunity for the young minds to start a venture from the grassroots level by working with their individual creativity and the skills of the local craftsmen together.

The idea is to enhance the work of the local craftsmen while also acknowledging the mass of the value these works hold. Although there remains support and the resource for making well finished clothing design, a lot of attention has been shielded when any foreign brands entered the national market.

"Our buyers are conscious about their brand story, yet fashion forward in-their attitude. Our products are made in viscose, linen & cotton keeping the trends of SS/ 2020 emulated. Every design is developed in our in house studio as a result we are versatile & can adapt to new ideas and techniques fast," she said.

Maheen Khan showcases the winter collection at her Studio Mayasir with the signature 'hand quilted' collection. The clothes are beautiful made with Bangladeshi materials and you will find both contemporary and traditional designs in her winter collections.

Maheen Khan mentioned, "We never compromise in quality. Our ensembles are done with high sewing and finish."

Studio Mayasir's signature collection hand quilted made by pure silk and sustainable.

"All the designs work well & compliments easy lounge pieces that are functional & great for resort wear. We are a creative company & we believe in slow fashion & cutting edge ideas. Studio Mayasir is all set for a global audience & we look forward to working with you," she added.

Maheen Khan, said, "We are delighted to present the hand quilted and hand-made shawl to you. All of the winter dresses are fitted with wearable style. Different colours like slate, maroon, blue, green, black were used in these dresses. Various print makes the dresses aristocrat. We believe you will be spellbound by the dresses made by the female karigar."

Studio Mayasir is a designer brand that focuses on innovative prints & needle work for chic simplicity. The collection is designed by Maheen Khan-- a graduate from Otis Parsons School of Art & Design.

"We have a range of products that include dresses, cover-ups, oversize-tote bags, functional multi-purpose bags, accessory covers, scarves & artistic handmade jewelry," she concluded.















