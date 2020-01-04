Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:16 PM
Home Art & Culture

Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020 starts at BSA

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Culture Desk

Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020 starts at BSA

Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020 starts at BSA

The 2nd 'Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020' has started on December 3 at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Segunbagicha in the city. The 21 day-long festival is going to be held at different sections of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA). The aim of this festival is to impulse the cultural practices among the citizen of the country.
Planning Minister MA Mannan MP was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the festival, chaired by the director general of BSA Liaquat Ali Lucky. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid MP inaugurated the mega event at Nandan Mancha of BSA. Dr. Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, secretary for Ministry of Cultural Affairs, joined the inaugural ceremony as the special guest.




Over five thousand artistes from across the country will be performing at 'Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020'. The festival features group performances, instrumentals, traditional sports, recitals, jatrapala, acrobatic shows, puppet shows, folk songs and many more. There will also be performances by the ethnic minority groups. The festival will continue till January 23.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wicked Ricky takes on Golden Globes in Trump
Dracula: Critics applaud ‘energetic and fun’ revival of vampire classic
Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020 starts at BSA
Ahsan Habib, a sophisticated and urbane poet
Notable Cultural Events of 2019
Suniel Shetty: ‘I love whom Athiya is seeing’
Tanvir Mokammel’s film ‘Rupsha Nodir Bakey’ to release in March
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft