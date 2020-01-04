

Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020 starts at BSA

Planning Minister MA Mannan MP was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the festival, chaired by the director general of BSA Liaquat Ali Lucky. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid MP inaugurated the mega event at Nandan Mancha of BSA. Dr. Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, secretary for Ministry of Cultural Affairs, joined the inaugural ceremony as the special guest.









Over five thousand artistes from across the country will be performing at 'Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020'. The festival features group performances, instrumentals, traditional sports, recitals, jatrapala, acrobatic shows, puppet shows, folk songs and many more. There will also be performances by the ethnic minority groups. The festival will continue till January 23.





