The poet was born in 1917 in the village Shankarpasha, under Pirojpur district. After passing the Entrance (Matriculation) examination in 1935 from Pirojpur Government School, Habib enrolled in the BM College, Barisal, but had to drop out because of financial constrains. Shortly afterwards, he moved to Calcutta (now Kolkata) and joined the Takbir as assistant editor. He also worked at the Bulbul (1937-38) and the Saogat (1939-43). From 1943 to 1948 he worked as a staff artiste at the Calcutta centre of All India Radio.

After the partition of India in 1947, Habib left Calcutta for Dacca (now Dhaka). He was the production adviser of Franklin Publications from 1957 to 1964. He also worked at the Dainik Pakistan and Dainik Bangla.

Poet Mohammad Samad said, "Habib was a multidimensional writer. He wrote poems, novels, essays, literature for adolescents and more. His style was more relaxed than other contemporary poets. He was modern by virtue of his understanding of the human situation, his explanation and interpretation of the complex ideas and issues of his time."

Ahsan Habib, a sophisticated and urbane poet

Veteran literary critic and constitutional expert Sinha MA Sayeed said, "Habib's poems reveal a subtle quality and a fondness for intellectual independence. We should remember that Habib was not light reading. His works are of excellence (in language as well as style) and intellectually very mature. He delved deep into the multifaceted world of revolution, solitude and socio-economic conflicts."

Habib's first poem "Mayer Kabar Pare Kishor" was published in his school magazine in 1934; he was a student of class ten at that time. His poems were published in various journals and literary magazines such as Desh, Mohammadi, Bichitra etc. His first book of poems was "Ratri Shesh" (1947). Other books of poetry include "Chhayaharin" (1962), "Shara Dupur" (1964), "Ashaye Bashati" (1974), "Megh Bole Chaitre Jabo" (1976), "Duhate Dui Adim Pathar" (1980), "Premer Kabita" (1981), "Bidirna Darpane Mukh" (1985) etc. He also wrote novels; among them "Aranya Nilima" (1960) and "Ranikhaler Sanko" (1965) are remarkable.

Habib received several awards for his literary achievements; among them: Bangla Academy Award, Adamjee Literary Prize, Nasiruddin Gold Medal, Ekushey Padak, Abul Mansur Ahmed Memorial Prize and Abul Kalam Memorial Prize.

January 2 marked the 103rd birth anniversary of poet Ahsan Habib.

