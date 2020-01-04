

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019

This caps a year of global street protest, from Chile to Bolivia, from Moscow to Hong Kong, from Catalonia to Malta, to the second wave of the Arab Spring uprisings in Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon, and the climate marches organised by the likes of Extinction Rebellion on the streets of London. The French historian Mathilde Larrère described the 2019 protests as having historical precedents including 1820, 1848 and 1989 revolutionary waves, and the protests of May 1968, which brought wrenching political and socio-cultural upheavals in their wake.

While the global climate of insurrection is important to note for context, a lot of what is going on in India right now is sui generis and requires an understanding of the specifics of Indian law and India's history of asylum provision.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA henceforth) will have to pass the scrutiny of India's Supreme Court in January, which has agreed to examine the legality of the legislation following more than 50 petitions filed by activists, lawyers, student groups, Muslim bodies, and politicians from across the country.

Indeed, many legal observers have noted that it does not pass the smell test of constitutionality. Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Indian Constitution are available to all persons, regardless of citizenship. These articles have been successfully invoked in the recent past to quell the deportation of 40,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar back to their country of persecution.

While India is not a party to the United Nations' 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol and does not have a national refugee protection framework, these two Articles have been the basis on which it has always been accommodative to refugees on humanitarian grounds.

This was evident during the Tibet Crisis of 1959, the creation of Bangladesh in 1971(which led to the acceptance of 10 million refugees) and civil wars in Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, where India gave shelter and protection to millions of refugees.

In the National Human Rights Commission versus State of Arunachal Pradesh 1996, the question was about Chakma refugees, who were undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh. The court observed that the fundamental right to life and liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution is also available to Chakmas, though they were not Indian citizens.

The international jus cogens principle of 'non-refoulment' of vulnerable persons also applies in all such cases. The CAA claims to respect this and claims to have persecuted minorities in mind. However, the arbitrary definition of persecution violates the basic structure of the Indian Constitution, whose very preamble precludes any possibility of nationality being linked to religious ethnicity.

The traditional test for an Article 14 violation requires the classification to have intelligible differentia and a reasonable nexus with the legislative object. Intelligible differentia requires that the yardstick for differential treatment be deemed reasonable only if it is not based on an intrinsic and core trait of an individual, such as religious identification because that would, in turn, violate personal autonomy. Hence, this is an obvious case of impermissible classification, i.e. that a particular principle cannot be used to classify because it is constitutionally irrelevant.









The second argument against religion-based classification, in this case, turns on its inability to fulfil Article 14's nexus prong. The object of the amendment is to 'protect those who have faced religious persecutions in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh'. However, by excluding Muslims from the category of 'persecuted', the amendment is based on the false premise that only minorities face religious persecution in a Muslim-majority country. The amendment makes an easy - but untrue - classification between minority and majority religion.

The histrionics of the Modi dispensation notwithstanding, the CAA is quite likely to be rejected prima facie if the Indian Supreme Court retains its former independence and fealty to the letter of the law.

It is much more important for the Indian government to re-evaluate the domestic and international political ramifications of this patently unjust and ill-conceived law and its uncalled for authoritarianism in trying to suppress yet another great Indian institution: the right to assemble and to dissent.

Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Indian Constitution are available to all persons, regardless of citizenship. 