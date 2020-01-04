

Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case

Provisional measures are a crucial component of the legal practice of the International Court of Justice (ICJ or Court). A state can file a written request asking the Court to indicate provisional measures to safeguard its interests either at the same time as the application instituting proceedings or at a later time.

The Gambia at the time of it its application on 11 November 2019, requested the Court to address the issue of provisional measures as a "matter of extreme urgency."

Provisional measures, also interim measures of protection, are certain orders the Court can make aimed at preserving the rights of the Parties to a case pending the final decision of the court to avoid irreparable damage to the rights which are the subject of the dispute. Art. 41 ICJ Statute states that provisional measures are intended 'to preserve the respective rights of either party', pending a final decision.

Decisions on provisional measures are rendered in the form of an order by the ICJ. It is well established that in international jurisprudence, provisional measures must not constitute an interim judgment (Case concerning the Factory at Chorzów).

The Gambia requested the Court to indicate five provisional measures (Para 132 of its application). It has also reserved the right to request additional provisional measures during the proceedings.

Article 41 of the ICJ's Statute provides, "the Court shall have the power to indicate if it considers that the circumstances so require, any provisional measures which ought to be taken to preserve the respective rights of either party." This symbolises that there are some requirements to be fulfilled to request provisional measures.

Over the years the ICJ has formulated several requirements whose fulfilment is necessary for indicating the requested provisional measures. Thus, before issuing an order the Court needs to be satisfied that the following requirements are met



Prima facie jurisdiction: In the Nuclear Test Cases, the ICJ stated that it ought not to indicate provisional measures unless the provisions invoked by the applicant appear, prima facie, to afford a basis on which the jurisdiction of the Court might be founded. Therefore, the party requesting the indication of provisional measures has to provide the court in question with the necessary information to establish prima facie jurisdiction.

In its filing, The Gambia submitted that the Court has jurisdiction based on Article IX of the Convention which states that disputes between Contracting Parties relating to the Convention shall be submitted to the ICJ.



Urgency: In the case-law of the ICJ, provisional measures were only given if there is urgency in the sense that action prejudicial to the rights of either party to the dispute is likely to be taken before the final decision is given. Generally, the ICJ affirmed the urgency in cases of risk for human life.

In this case, The Gambia offered urgency by stating, 'All members of the Rohingya group in Myanmar are presently in grave danger of further genocidal acts because of Myanmar's deliberate and intentional efforts to destroy them as a group.'



Prevent irreparable prejudice: The ICJ has frequently stated that it will not order provisional measures in the absence of 'irreparable prejudice' to rights which are the subject of dispute. In several cases, the court considered humanitarian considerations to protect the rights of the victims.

In the present case, The Gambia successfully established this threshold as it stated, "Provisional measures are necessary to protect against further, irreparable harm to the rights of the Rohingya group under the Genocide Convention, which continues to be violated with impunity."



Plausibility: This test focuses on establishing the plausibility both of the applicant state's asserted rights, and the applicant state's claims on the merits of the case.

In the present case, The Gambia submitted to seek to protect the rights of all members of the Rohingya group who are in the territory of Myanmar, as members of a protected group under the Convention, noting that at this stage of the proceedings "the Court does not need to establish definitively the existence of such rights; it is sufficient…that such rights are plausible, i.e., "grounded in a possible interpretation of the Convention."

Requests for provisional measures are treated by the court with the highest priority. In the present situation, the Court should give an order which will strengthen the rule of law and protect the Rohingya people from genocidal acts until the case is fully heard.









Md. Mohaimenul Islam is pursuing LLM at Jagannath University





