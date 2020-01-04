

Sudan opens Darfur crimes probe against Bashir

The state prosecutor of Sudan, Tagelsir al-Heber, announced the launch of an investigation into the crimes committed in the Darfur region under former President Omar al-Bashir.Over 300,000 people died in Sudan as a result of the crimes allegedly committed by al-Bashir and his counterparts.Al-Bashir has already been arrested by the Sudanese government for corruption and has been under the watch of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for human rights crimes committed in the Darfur region of Sudan as early as 2002.Al-Herber mentioned that "former regime leaders" would be investigated for crimes including murder and rape. Al-Bashir and other leaders from his regime that are being investigated cannot be tried by the ICC unless the Sudanese government allows it. Al-Herber noted that trials for these crimes could take place abroad, which implied a willingness by Sudan to allow the ICC to pursue their claims against the al-Bashir as well as four other ex-militant and rebel leaders.Al-Herber also spoke about the four cases against former intelligence Chief Salah Gosh, who quit just two days after al-Bashir was ousted from the presidency in April. The prosecutor said that the Sudanese government was in the process of bringing Gosh back to Sudan.