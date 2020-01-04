Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:16 PM
Home Countryside

74 nabbed on different charges in 4 districts

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

A total of 74 people were arrested on different charges in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Bagerhat, Joypurhat and Rajshahi, recently.
BRAHMANMARIA: Police detained four persons along with hemp in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The detained persons are: Prithwish Chandra Chakrawarty, 57, Abed Ali, 29, Deen Islam, 19 and Chand Mia, 30. They are residents of different areas in the district.
A boat carrying hemp also was seized during the drive.
BAGERHAT: Two poachers were arrested in separate incidents in Sundarbans' East Zone area of the district on Thursday.
Forest guards, in a drive, arrested a poacher with a deer-hunting trap from Chandpai Range of the Sundarbans' East Zone in the district on Thursday morning.
The arrested poacher is Abdur Razzak Sheikh, 30, a resident of Mongla Upazila.
On the other hand, Monpura Forest Range Officer Sumon Das raided Charpatali forest area, and detained Rubel when a group of four poachers were trying to trap a deer, said Md Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Sundarbans East Zone.
A case was filed with police station in this connection.
JOYPURHAT: Police detained two terrorists along with huge amount of arms and sharp weapons from Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The detained are Ranju Sarker, 26, of Jamalpur Village in the upazila, and Akkas Ali, 34, of Ziapur Village in Khetlal Upazila of the district.
Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Shahriar Khan said an incident of cocktail blast and gunshots occurred at the house of Zila Parishad Member Swadhin Master in Akkelpur Upazila on December 28 last year.
Detective Branch (DB) of the district police, later, identified the accused through CCTV footage. Two different cases were filed against the two, he further added.
RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday night, arrested 66 people from the district on different charges. A large volume of drugs were also seized during the drives.
Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Golam Ruhul Kuddus, in a press release on Wednesday, said a total of 43 people were arrested from the city.
Boalia PS arrested 15, Paba PS eight, Katakhali PS five, Chandrima, Shah Makhdum and Damkura PSs three each, Rajpara and Motihar PSs two each, and Belpukur and Kashiadanga PSs one each.
Of them, 14 had arrest warrants, 12 were arrested with drugs and 17 were held on different charges.
On the other hand, Ifte Khayer Alam of District Police said they arrested 23 people on different charges from the district from Monday night till Tuesday night.
Godagari Model and Tanore PSs arrested five people each, Puthia, Charghat and Bagha PSs three each, and Mohanpur and Durgapur PSs two each. Of them, 21 had arrest warrants and two were arrested with drugs.
Both of the police officers, in the press release, said the drive will be continued.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajbari Journalist Association formed a human chain on the Press Club
74 nabbed on different charges in 4 districts
Obituary
Scheme taken to cultivate ground-nut in Kishoreganj
Warm clothes, blankets given to 700 cold-hit poor people
Seven killed in road mishaps in three dists
Dense fog ruins hope of potato farmers
National Social Services Day observed


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft