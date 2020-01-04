74 nabbed on different charges in 4 districts





BRAHMANMARIA: Police detained four persons along with hemp in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The detained persons are: Prithwish Chandra Chakrawarty, 57, Abed Ali, 29, Deen Islam, 19 and Chand Mia, 30. They are residents of different areas in the district.

A boat carrying hemp also was seized during the drive.

BAGERHAT: Two poachers were arrested in separate incidents in Sundarbans' East Zone area of the district on Thursday.

Forest guards, in a drive, arrested a poacher with a deer-hunting trap from Chandpai Range of the Sundarbans' East Zone in the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested poacher is Abdur Razzak Sheikh, 30, a resident of Mongla Upazila.

On the other hand, Monpura Forest Range Officer Sumon Das raided Charpatali forest area, and detained Rubel when a group of four poachers were trying to trap a deer, said Md Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Sundarbans East Zone.

A case was filed with police station in this connection.

JOYPURHAT: Police detained two terrorists along with huge amount of arms and sharp weapons from Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The detained are Ranju Sarker, 26, of Jamalpur Village in the upazila, and Akkas Ali, 34, of Ziapur Village in Khetlal Upazila of the district.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Shahriar Khan said an incident of cocktail blast and gunshots occurred at the house of Zila Parishad Member Swadhin Master in Akkelpur Upazila on December 28 last year.

Detective Branch (DB) of the district police, later, identified the accused through CCTV footage. Two different cases were filed against the two, he further added.

RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday night, arrested 66 people from the district on different charges. A large volume of drugs were also seized during the drives.

Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Golam Ruhul Kuddus, in a press release on Wednesday, said a total of 43 people were arrested from the city.

Boalia PS arrested 15, Paba PS eight, Katakhali PS five, Chandrima, Shah Makhdum and Damkura PSs three each, Rajpara and Motihar PSs two each, and Belpukur and Kashiadanga PSs one each.

Of them, 14 had arrest warrants, 12 were arrested with drugs and 17 were held on different charges.

On the other hand, Ifte Khayer Alam of District Police said they arrested 23 people on different charges from the district from Monday night till Tuesday night.

Godagari Model and Tanore PSs arrested five people each, Puthia, Charghat and Bagha PSs three each, and Mohanpur and Durgapur PSs two each. Of them, 21 had arrest warrants and two were arrested with drugs.

Both of the police officers, in the press release, said the drive will be continued.















