Scheme taken to cultivate ground-nut in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 3: Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has undertaken a ground-nut cultivation scheme in13 upazilas of the district for the current Rabi season.Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer (SAAO) Md. Maijuddin said, a total of 1,550 hectares of land have been brought under the cultivation in the upazilas this year with a production target of over 2712.50 metric tons (MT).The crop has already been cultivated on 1,080 hectares of land till December 28.Against the target, 50 hectares of land have been cultivated in Hossainpur with a production target of 88 MT, 5 hectares with a target of 9 MT in Kishoreganj Sadar, 15 hectares with a target of 26 MT in Pakundia, 20 hectares with a target of 35 MT in Katiadi, 20 hectares with a target of 35 MT in Karimganj, 15 hectares with a target of 26 MT in Tarail, 195 hectares with a target of 341 MT in Itna, 120 hectares with a target of 210 Mt in Mithamoin, 490 hectares with a target of 858 MT in Nikli, 275 hectares with a target of 481 MT in Austagram, 115 hectares with a target of 201 MT in Bajitpur, 190 hectares with a target of 333 MT in Kuliarchar, and 40 hectares with a target of 70 MT in Bhairab upazilas.While taking to this correspondent, District Training Officer (DTO) of the DAE Kishoreganj Dr. Mohit Kumer Dey said the local farmers are becoming interested in ground-nut farming as they got much output and fair prices.The authorities concerned have taken adequate measures for ensuring smooth supply of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, technical assistance and other inputs.Commercial banks, other financial institutions and NGOs provided easy-term agriculture loans, he added.