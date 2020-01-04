Video
Warm clothes, blankets given to 700 cold-hit poor people

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondents

Gazipur Advisory Committee of Screen Print Welfare Association members distributed blankets among the cold-hit poor people at its head office on Friday. Deputy Director of District Social Welfare Office SM Anowarul Karim attended the programme as chief guest. photo : observer

Warm clothes and blankets were distributed among 700 cold-hit poor people in two districts- Bhola and Kishoreganj, in two days.   
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Winter clothes were distributed among 450 cold-hit poor people on Bhabanipur Union Parishad (UP) Premises in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday.
Law Maker Ali Azam Mukul, MP, from Bhola-2 Constituency, distributed the winter clothes at around 12pm.
Daulatkhan Upazila Chairman Manzur Alam Khan, Bhabanipur UP Chairman Golam Nabi Nabu and Upazila Awami League Joint General Secretary Advocate Golam Morshed Kiran Talukdar, among others, were present during distribution.  
KISHOREGANJ: At least 250 cold-hit poor people got blankets in the district town on Thursday.
In this connection, district police organised a distribution function on Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) premises.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Abu Bakar Siddique presided over the function while Police Super Md Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar) attended it as chief guest and Additional SP (Sadar Circle) Masud Anwar was special guest.
Among others, Inspector (Investigation) of the PS Mizanur Rahman and Inspector Joynal Abedin were also present.


