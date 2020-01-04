Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:15 PM
Home Countryside

Seven killed in road mishaps in three dists

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondents

Seven persons were killed and 27 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Gopalganj, Bogura and Laxmipur, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: Two persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila on Friday and Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Bishwajeet Mandal, 25, son of Ranjeet Mandal, hailed from Shreerampur Village in Chitalmari of Bagerhat, and Laboni Begum, 26, wife of Tawhid Molla of Manikhar Village of the upazila.
A vegetable-laden truck hit a three wheeler in Pathalia area on Friday morning, leaving Bishwajeet dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured were rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital.
Earlier on Thursday night, a microbus ran over Laboni while she was crossing a road in Ghonapara area, leaving her critically injured.
She was rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
BOGURA: A truck driver and his assistant were killed and 15 others injured as a truck hit a bus in Sherpur Upazila of the district early Thursday.
The deceased were identified as truck driver Sanwar Hossain, 35, son of Rabiul Islam, and his assistant Mintu Mia, 38, son of Hafizur Rahman. Both were the residents of Madla Malitala Village in Shahjahanpur Upazila.
Local sources said a potato-laden truck hit a bus on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Chandaikona Rarowa area at around 1am, leaving the truck driver Sanwar dead on the spot and 16 others injured.
On information, fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where Mintu died while undergoing treatment, said Sherpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Ratan Hossain.
LAXMIPUR: Three construction workers died and 10 others were injured as a pickup van carrying them fell in a ditch in Muktiganj area of Laxmipur Municipality on Thursday morning.
The deceased were identified as Rafiq, Mofiz and Khorshed. They hailed from Abir Nagar area of Laxmipur Sadar Upazila.
A local Abul Bashar said, driver of the Chandraganj-bound van lost its control and fell in the ditch in the said area, leaving three dead on the spot and 10 injured.
Being informed, fire fighters recovered the bodies and sent those to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Resident Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Md Anwar Hossen said the injured were being treated.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajbari Journalist Association formed a human chain on the Press Club
74 nabbed on different charges in 4 districts
Obituary
Scheme taken to cultivate ground-nut in Kishoreganj
Warm clothes, blankets given to 700 cold-hit poor people
Seven killed in road mishaps in three dists
Dense fog ruins hope of potato farmers
National Social Services Day observed


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft