Seven killed in road mishaps in three dists





GOPALGANJ: Two persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila on Friday and Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Bishwajeet Mandal, 25, son of Ranjeet Mandal, hailed from Shreerampur Village in Chitalmari of Bagerhat, and Laboni Begum, 26, wife of Tawhid Molla of Manikhar Village of the upazila.

A vegetable-laden truck hit a three wheeler in Pathalia area on Friday morning, leaving Bishwajeet dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital.

Earlier on Thursday night, a microbus ran over Laboni while she was crossing a road in Ghonapara area, leaving her critically injured.

She was rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

BOGURA: A truck driver and his assistant were killed and 15 others injured as a truck hit a bus in Sherpur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Sanwar Hossain, 35, son of Rabiul Islam, and his assistant Mintu Mia, 38, son of Hafizur Rahman. Both were the residents of Madla Malitala Village in Shahjahanpur Upazila.

Local sources said a potato-laden truck hit a bus on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Chandaikona Rarowa area at around 1am, leaving the truck driver Sanwar dead on the spot and 16 others injured.

On information, fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where Mintu died while undergoing treatment, said Sherpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Ratan Hossain.

LAXMIPUR: Three construction workers died and 10 others were injured as a pickup van carrying them fell in a ditch in Muktiganj area of Laxmipur Municipality on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rafiq, Mofiz and Khorshed. They hailed from Abir Nagar area of Laxmipur Sadar Upazila.

A local Abul Bashar said, driver of the Chandraganj-bound van lost its control and fell in the ditch in the said area, leaving three dead on the spot and 10 injured.

Being informed, fire fighters recovered the bodies and sent those to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Resident Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Md Anwar Hossen said the injured were being treated.

















