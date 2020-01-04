Dense fog ruins hope of potato farmers





Potato is the cash crop of the upazila in Rabi season. So, the local farmers cultivate potato on huge land in the hope of getting good profit.

Most of the fields are now filled with potato plants aged from one to one and a half months. But, due to the dense fog, the farmers have become worried about the yield.

A large quantity of potato is cultivated in the upazila and adjacent areas due to favourable weather, soil and availability of seeds and fertilisers.

Upazila agriculture office sources said potato has been cultivated in 17,000 hectares of land in the upazila this year. Harvesting has already started in some areas.

Potato is now selling at Tk 1,100 per maund and Tk 30 per kg in retail market.

Farmer Lutfar Rahman said the potato cultivation cost increased rapidly due to the price hike of fertilisers, insecticides and other inputs. He is worried about getting expected yield due to the bad weather.









Farmer Akbar Ali of Nandanpur Village said he has been taking care of his potato lands since the beginning of the season. Agricultural officers recommended him to use insecticide in limited scale. They also informed him that if the fog is off, there would be no damage to the yield.





