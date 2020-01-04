Video
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:15 PM
Indonesia plans to seed clouds

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020

JAKARTA, Jan 3: Indonesia's air force seeded clouds with salt on Friday to try to stop rainfall reaching the slowing sinking capital after deadly flash floods and landslides triggered by some of the heaviest rain ever recorded.
The death toll in Jakarta and surrounding areas rose to 43 as of Friday, the disaster mitigation agency said, while tens of thousands of people have been displaced.
Indonesia's technology agency BPPT and the air force carried out three rounds of cloud seeding on Friday, with more expected when needed, a BPPT official said.
The seeding, shooting salt flares in an attempt to trigger rainfall, is aimed at breaking up clouds before they reach Jakarta.    -REUTERS



