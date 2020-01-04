Video
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:15 PM
UK’s ‘2nd hottest in 100 years’

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020

LONDON, Jan 3: A series of new records for high temperature were broken in the UK in 2019, concluding a record-breaking decade, the Met Office has said.
The last decade was the second hottest in the past 100 years in the UK, with eight new high-temperature records set. Four new UK records were set last year alone, including the highest winter and summer temperatures ever recorded.
Dr Mark McCarthy, from the Met Office in Exeter, said it was "a consequence of our warming climate". The 2010s were the second hottest and second wettest of the "cardinal" decades (those spanning years ending 0-9) in the last 100 years of UK records.
In both cases, the 2010s were slightly behind 2000-2009, which holds the record for the hottest and wettest decade. The Met Office said this was partly because of a cold year in 2010, but added that such years occur much less frequently now than in the past.    -BBC


