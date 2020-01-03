Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:45 AM
Home City News

Tipu Munshi warns businesses against price-gouging in Ramadan

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has demanded an explanation for onion price hike from businesses before warning them against spiking commodity prices during the Ramadan.
He says he has even been accused of favouring the businesses, being a businessman himself.
"Please try to understand that being in this position is like living in a fire," he told business leaders in a meeting in Dhaka on Thursday to discuss ways to keep the market stable by keeping the supply chain normal through adequate import and stockpiling.
"Why did you double onion prices within 12 hours? [India] banned export on Sept 29. Why did the prices double the next morning? Where are the ethics?" he asked the businessmen.   
He said the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection had to carry out drives against the businesses when onion prices shot up abnormally as "the traders were doubling the profit".

"But I was accused of favouring the businesses because I myself am a businessman. [It was said] I could have been stricter," Munshi said.    
He urged businesses to keep the prices at reasonable levels during Ramadan, which is expected to start in the second half of April.
"Please don't try to get rich overnight. Please consider the month of Ramadan as a special one," the minister said.
Onion consumption rises in Bangladesh during Ramadan due to the use of the kitchen staple in most Iftar items.
The country usually needs 200,000 tonnes of extra onion in the month, according to Munshi, who said the government was preparing to meet the demand by bolstering import.
Additional Agriculture Secretary Tofazzel Hossain told the meeting that 2.3 million tonnes of onion were produced last year, but he could not say how much was preserved.
"There is no coordination in keeping the data. We can't control the market unless we get correct data. I don't get any feedback on demand. How will we import if we don't know the demand?" Munshi asked.   
 
Former commerce minister Tofail Ahmed, who is currently serving as l chief of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry, also emphasised coordination for the right data.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
388 extrajudicial killing in 2019: ASK
Tipu Munshi warns businesses against price-gouging in Ramadan
RMP to distribute blankets among 2,000 people
RCC launches cleanliness campaign
Youth killed in city road accident
Behave properly, Quader warns Chatra League
Jashore waste treatment plant makes a big difference
Australian HC visits Tungipara


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Won’t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft