Govt to sit with jute mills workers





The meeting will be held at the Jute Diversification Promotion Centre in Dhaka around 5:30pm on Thursday, said Saikat Chandra Halder, spokesman for the jute ministry.

Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian will lead the talks.

At least 40 leaders from 11 state jute mills, CBA and non-CBA organisations were invited to the meeting.

Workers from nine state-owned mills in the Khulna region have engaged in a number of programmes since Nov 23 to highlight their demands which also include the cancellation of public-private ownership scheme, allocation of funds for purchasing raw materials and payment of gratuities to retired factory workers.

On Dec 10, workers from 12 of the 26 state-owned jute mills in Khulna, Rajshahi, Narsingdi and Chattogram launched a hunger strike called by leaders of the Jute Mill CBA and Non-CBA to press home their demands.

More than 200 people subsequently fell sick while Abdus Sattar, 55, a worker of the hessian loom department at the Platinum Jubilee Jute Mills, died during treatment at the Khulna Medical College Hospital.

The leaders suspended the strike until Dec 22 after holding a meeting with State Minister Monnujan Sufian on Dec 15.









-bdnews24.com





The government is set to hold a meeting with workers from state-own jute mills over their 11-point charter of demands, including payment of outstanding wages and implementation of the wage commission.The meeting will be held at the Jute Diversification Promotion Centre in Dhaka around 5:30pm on Thursday, said Saikat Chandra Halder, spokesman for the jute ministry.Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian will lead the talks.At least 40 leaders from 11 state jute mills, CBA and non-CBA organisations were invited to the meeting.Workers from nine state-owned mills in the Khulna region have engaged in a number of programmes since Nov 23 to highlight their demands which also include the cancellation of public-private ownership scheme, allocation of funds for purchasing raw materials and payment of gratuities to retired factory workers.On Dec 10, workers from 12 of the 26 state-owned jute mills in Khulna, Rajshahi, Narsingdi and Chattogram launched a hunger strike called by leaders of the Jute Mill CBA and Non-CBA to press home their demands.More than 200 people subsequently fell sick while Abdus Sattar, 55, a worker of the hessian loom department at the Platinum Jubilee Jute Mills, died during treatment at the Khulna Medical College Hospital.The leaders suspended the strike until Dec 22 after holding a meeting with State Minister Monnujan Sufian on Dec 15.-bdnews24.com