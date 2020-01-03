Kalurghat Bridge turns rallying point





The main contestants of Awami league and BNP have been promising to the voters of Boalkhali and Chandgaon to play vital role for construction of the Kalurghat Bridge.

The Awami League candidate Muslemuddin Ahmed have been saying to the voters that he could paly a significant role for construction of the bridge, if he is elected MP in the next by-elections. He said, he is a candidate nominated by the existing Prime Minister. So, he could be able to convince the PM to speed up the process of Kalurghat Bridge construction.

Meanwhile, BNP nominated Abu Sufian also vowed to wage a movement for construction of the said bridge. Sufian promised to remain with the people of the locality who have been fighting for the bridge for a long time.

But the voters are frustrated. They expressed reservations about both the AL and the BNP candidates.

The people of Boalkhali have been fighting for construction of a new bridge near the existing railway since 1991.

During the span of long 30 years, both Awami League and BNP were power. But nobody could take any effective step for building the bridge.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Abdul Monim Convenor of Boalkhali-Kalurghat Bridge implementation council said that the people of Boalkhali have been fighting for the bridge since 1991. Since then, Awami League and BNP came to power, But did not take any step for the project, he alleged.

During the BNP regime in 2001, BNP government had promised to build the bridge, but they did not do it, Momin said.

Later in 2008, Awami League government also promised to build the bridge, Momin said adding that they had also failed.

Finding no other alternatives, the people of locality including all strata of life had formed a new platform styled, Boalkhali-Kalurghat Bridge Implementation Council in 2014 last, Momin told the Daily Observer.

Since then, Momin said, the people have been fighting for construction of the bridge under several programmes of the platform.

Romen Dasgupta, Member Secretary of Boalkhali-Kalurghat Bridge Implementation Council told the Daily Observer, the voters have been frustrated with the promises of the candidates. He said, the issue of Kalurghat Bridge is mere election propaganda of the candidates only to pass in the ensuing by-polls.

Kalurghat Railway Bridge was constructed in 1931, which has expired its life span of 50 years in 1981. So the condition of the Kalurghat Bridge is now in dilapidated. The vehicles including the train are moving at great risk over this old bridge.

Meanwhile, the Railway authority had declared the bridge unfit for vehicular traffic. But the movement of the vehicles has been continuing after making some necessary repairs in a restricted condition.

The bridge over the River Karnaphuli, which link up the southern part of Chittagong district including the tourist city of Cox's Bazaar and the hilly city of Bandarban with all other regions of the country, have now been badly damaged.

The existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge, an old bridge, is the only link between the southern region of Chittagong division on the bank of the River Karnaphuly with the rest of the country. This 239m long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930. The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chittagong-Dohazari section in the year 1931. Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the suffering of the people it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962.

Besides, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader in

November last in Chattogram said the construction works of the

proposed 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge will start next year under the

financial assistance of Republic of Korea. "Discussion is going on

with the Korean authorities to construct the bridge road over

Karnaphuli River,' he said.

The most significant project of Railway-cum Road Bridge (Extra Dosed Type) across the River Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point was supposed to be approved in the meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) in August last. But the project had been suspended for further feasibility study. South Korea has agreed to provide Taka 1146 crore for construction of the bridge.

















