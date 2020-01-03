90pc people against BNP: Quader





AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said this at a press conference after a meeting with relief coordination team of AL at the party president's Dhanmondi political office in the city.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak will lead a team to distribute clothes in northern districts including Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Nilphamari and Rangpur from January 11 to 13. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will join them at Saidpur in Nilphamari on January 11.

Presidium Member Ramesh Chandra Sen, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Central Working Committee Member Safura Begum are in the team.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif will lead another team that will distribute winter clothes in different districts from January 11 to 13.

Party's Organizing Secretaries SM Kamal Hossain and Advocate Afjal Hossain, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj and Central Working Committee Members Amirul Islam and Anwar Hossain are in the team.

Besides, Obaidul Quader will distribute warm clothes at Savar in Dhaka on January 6 and in Noakhali on January 7. AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi will act as coordinator of the winter clothes distribution programme.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Advocate Afjal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Central Working Committee Members ABM Riazul Kabir Kawser, among others, were present in the press conference.

Addressing the press briefing, Obaidul Quader said BNP's popularity will hit rock bottom as 90 percent people of the country are against the party.

About giving nomination to ward councilor posts for the polls, Quader said AL nomination board has taken decision after discussions. "But all decisions might not be right. So, team work is going on. We will find out if there is any controversial candidate and then names of proper candidates will be announced for final nomination," he added.

















