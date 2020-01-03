

Youngman dies in AC blast in city

The deceased was identified as Shapnil Ahmed Piash, 26, son of Moazzem Hossain Nannu, a former secretary of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).

The incident took place around 6:00am this morning. The incident took place at the top floor of a 10-storey building. Piash suffered severe burn

injuries in the compressor blast.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 7:17am where doctors pronounced him dead, said Bachhu Mia, Inspector of DMCH police outpost.

The deceased Piash, recently graduated from a private university. His father, Moazzem Hossain Nannu, is a former reporter of the Daily Jugantor. He is currently working on Global TV.

Piash's aunt Sumaiya Rahman, said Piash used to live with his family on the 10th floor of a 10-storey building in Aftabnagar.

On Thursday morning, Piash was in the house, when the flat caught fire after an AC exploded around 6:00am. Later, he was rescued and taken to DMCH at 7:00am. Piash's father has also fallen sick due to smoke inhalation, said Sumaiya.

Six fire fighting units from Tejgaon, Khilgaon and Baridhara rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Crab President Abul Khair, General Secretary Asaduzaman Biku expressed deep shock at Piash's death. In a condolence message, the Executive Committee of CRAB prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.



















A young man died after the compressor of an air-conditioner (AC) exploded in a house in city's Aftabnagar area on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Shapnil Ahmed Piash, 26, son of Moazzem Hossain Nannu, a former secretary of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).The incident took place around 6:00am this morning. The incident took place at the top floor of a 10-storey building. Piash suffered severe burninjuries in the compressor blast.Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 7:17am where doctors pronounced him dead, said Bachhu Mia, Inspector of DMCH police outpost.The deceased Piash, recently graduated from a private university. His father, Moazzem Hossain Nannu, is a former reporter of the Daily Jugantor. He is currently working on Global TV.Piash's aunt Sumaiya Rahman, said Piash used to live with his family on the 10th floor of a 10-storey building in Aftabnagar.On Thursday morning, Piash was in the house, when the flat caught fire after an AC exploded around 6:00am. Later, he was rescued and taken to DMCH at 7:00am. Piash's father has also fallen sick due to smoke inhalation, said Sumaiya.Six fire fighting units from Tejgaon, Khilgaon and Baridhara rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.Crab President Abul Khair, General Secretary Asaduzaman Biku expressed deep shock at Piash's death. In a condolence message, the Executive Committee of CRAB prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.