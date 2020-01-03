Bishwa Ijtema to begin Jan 10





On the first phase, devotees who claimed to be the mainstream and against the Indian controversial preacher Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi would congregate.

While the followers of

Saad Al Kandhalvi will gather in the same ground from January 17 to 19 this year in the second phase of the congregation, according to the organisers and sources in the ministries of Religious and Home Affairs.

The two ministries - ministries of Religious and Home Affairs - are monitoring the entire arrangement of Ijtema to tackle the conflicts of the two groups and ensuring safety and security of the largest arrangement of congregation.

Tabligh Jamaat's anti-Saad group's senior policymaker Maulana Mahfuzul Haque on Thursday said that the Ijtema will be held in two phases. Of those, the followers of their group will join the first phase while Saad's followers will attend the second phase.

While exchanging views with journalists, Mahfuzul said that they will not resist the Saad followers to organise Ijtema this year due to the government's interference. But, they want Saad to withdraw his statements regarding Tabligh's policy and leadership. If Saad withdraws his controversial statements publicly, they will only allow them to organise separate Ijtema in future.

Earlier on Wednesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal visited the Ijtema ground and said the government has taken stringent security measures ahead of the first phase of the Biswa Ijtema from January 10 on the bank of Turag.

"We have taken foolproof security measures for devotees, including foreign devotees, in and around the Ijtema ground," he added.

The Bishwa Ijtema has been taking place on the bank of river Turag in Tongi since 1967.

















The first phase of the three-day Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest Muslim congregation in the world, will begin on January 10 this year on the bank of the river Turag.On the first phase, devotees who claimed to be the mainstream and against the Indian controversial preacher Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi would congregate.While the followers ofSaad Al Kandhalvi will gather in the same ground from January 17 to 19 this year in the second phase of the congregation, according to the organisers and sources in the ministries of Religious and Home Affairs.The two ministries - ministries of Religious and Home Affairs - are monitoring the entire arrangement of Ijtema to tackle the conflicts of the two groups and ensuring safety and security of the largest arrangement of congregation.Tabligh Jamaat's anti-Saad group's senior policymaker Maulana Mahfuzul Haque on Thursday said that the Ijtema will be held in two phases. Of those, the followers of their group will join the first phase while Saad's followers will attend the second phase.While exchanging views with journalists, Mahfuzul said that they will not resist the Saad followers to organise Ijtema this year due to the government's interference. But, they want Saad to withdraw his statements regarding Tabligh's policy and leadership. If Saad withdraws his controversial statements publicly, they will only allow them to organise separate Ijtema in future.Earlier on Wednesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal visited the Ijtema ground and said the government has taken stringent security measures ahead of the first phase of the Biswa Ijtema from January 10 on the bank of Turag."We have taken foolproof security measures for devotees, including foreign devotees, in and around the Ijtema ground," he added.The Bishwa Ijtema has been taking place on the bank of river Turag in Tongi since 1967.