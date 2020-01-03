

BGB detains 445 intruders from India in two months

BGB DG Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam disclosed the information while replying to a query at a press briefing in the capital's BGB headquarters on Thursday. The Director General (DG) has said BGB is not worried about the current citizenship act crisis in India.

Last year, a total of 972 including woman and children (all Bangladeshi citizens) were detained while trying to enter Bangladesh and 253 cases were filed against them. Of the 972 were 606 males, 258 females, 105 children and 3 human traffickers, BGB source said.

All of them went or tried to go to India at different times through middlemen, BGB chief added.

BGB is not concerned about India's CAA and NRC. They are the internal matters of India. We (BGB) are not concerned about it. We will not allow anyone to go and enter illegally through the border.

"It is BGB's duty to stop illegal infiltration into the country. It is our routine job and has nothing to do with NRC or CAA, therefore, we are not worried about India's internal crisis', the BGB chief told media representatives.

BGB is planning to buy some modern arms and ammunition to beef up security along the frontiers of St Martin's Island and borders with Myanmar.

Additionally, the paramilitary force is planning to purchase two speedboats which will patrol India-Bangladesh and Myanmar-Bangladesh borders along the Padma and Naf rivers.

Apart from these, two helicopters will also be purchased --one of which will reach the country on January 17.

The BGB chief was addressing the briefing on conclusion of a five-day DG-level BGB-BSF conference held at BSF's Chhawla Complex in India's New Delhi from December 25 to 29.

About India's NRC, Maj Gen Shafeenul said, "No discussion was held at the conference over the issue."

Asked about border killing, he said, "India has assured us that they would show their utmost tolerance on the border killing."









Indian Border Security Force (BSF) never shoot illegal intruders if they are not attacked by them, he quoted BSF troops as saying during the conference.





