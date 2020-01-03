Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020
First death anniv of Syed Ashraf today

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020

The first death anniversary of former General Secretary of Awami League Syed Ashraful Islam to observed on Friday.
Marking the day, Awami League will pay homage to Syed Ashraf tomorrow by placing wreaths on his grave at Banani in the capital.
On January 3 in 2019, Syed Ashraf, also the then Public Administration Minister, died at the age of 68 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bangkok. He had been suffering from lung cancer.
Ashraf was born in Mymensingh in 1952. His father Syed Nazrul Islam was acting President of Mujibnagar Government in 1971 and one of the key organisers of Bangladesh independence struggle.
Ashraf took part in the 1971 Liberation War, while he was an active freedom fighter who was trained in Dehradun in India.
He was actively involved in student politics. He was General Secretary of Mymensingh District Student League after the country's independence. He also served as Assistant Publicity Secretary of Central Student League.
In November 3 in 1975, his father Syed Nazrul Islam and three national leaders were brutally killed in Dhaka Central Jail.
After this incident, Syed Ashraf went to London and organised Bangladesh Awami League in the UK.
Ashraf came back home in 1996 and elected as a member of parliament. He served as the State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry during 1996-2001. He also elected parliament member in 2001 and served as a member of Foreign Affairs Standing Committee in parliament.
In 2008, Syed Ashra elected lawmaker again and appointed as the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister. He took over the charge of Public Administration Ministry on July 16, 2015.
Although Ashraf was absent during the 11th national elections, he was elected as parliament member from Kishoreganj-1 constituency. He was also engaged in various social activities.    -BSS


