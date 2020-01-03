Video
Forest area can’t be leased out: HC

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday declared illegal a lease agreement in favour of BBC Steel for establishing a ship breaking yard at Uttar Salimpur Mouza in Shitakunda.
Moreover, the court observed that any notified forest area, no matter whether it is declared reserved forest or not, cannot be allocated or leased for any purpose that damages the country's forest.
The HC bench of Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Khandakar Diliruzzaman passed the verdict following a writ petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA).
Supreme Court lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Minhajul Haque Chowdhury and Sayeed Ahmed Kabir appeared in the court for BELA while Barrister Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury Stood for the BBC Steel.
On March 21 in 2019, the DC of Chattogram leased 7.10 acres land of 'Notified Forest' under Uttar Slimpur Mouza of Sitakunda upazila in favor of BBC Steel for establishing a ship breaking yard. After getting the lease, the company cut some trees there and built a road in order to establish a ship-breaking yard.
BELA filed a writ petition with the HC challenging the legality of the lease agreement.      After that on May 13 in the same year the HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why the lease agreement should not be declared illegal.
The court also directed the authorities to stop the activities for making the ship breaking yard in the area.


