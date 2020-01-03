Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:44 AM
13 mayoral aspirants valid

Nomination of one JP candidate cancelled

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation mayor aspirants including Fazle Noor Taposh and Ishraque Hossain present at the office of the returning officer during the announcement of validity of their candidacy after scrutiny on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Election Commission on Thursday declared nominations of 13 mayor aspirants for the Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls valid.
However, the commission cancelled the nomination of Jatiya Party mayor candidate Kamrul Islam for DNCC polls.
His nomination was cancelled as he was not registered voter under DNCC, said the commission.
Kamrul said he would appeal to the court. Former army officer Kamrul claimed that he is an eligible voter.
EC officials said Jatiya Party mayor aspirant could not contest the polls as per local government (City Corporation) Election Procedure as he is a voter in Cantonment Board area which is not under DNCC.
According to the EC, the  aspirants can appeal to the appellate authority against the Returning Officers' decision by January 5.
After scrutinizing nomination paper for mayoral and councilor posts, Returning Officers (ROs) of two city corporations made the announcement on Thursday at their offices in the capital.
In DNCC, the valid mayor candidates are: AL's Atiqul Islam, BNP's Tabith Awal, Islami Andolon Bangladesh's Sheikh Md Fazle Bari Masud, CPB's Ahammad Sajedul Huq Rubel, NPP's Anisur Rahman Dewan, and PDB's Shahin Khan.
The Commission announced that nominations of 359 councilors for general wards and 87 for reserved women councilors are valid for contesting the polls.
In DSCC, the valid mayor candidates are: AL's Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, BNP's Ishraq Hossain, Jatiya Party's Saifuddin Ahmed Milon, Islami Andolon Bangladesh's Abdur Rahman, National People's Party's Bahrane Sultan, Gonofront's Abdus Samad and Bangladesh Congress' Md Aktar Uzzaman alias Ayatullah.
The EC has declared the nomination papers of 460 general councilors and 100 reserved women councilors valid for DSCC polls.
According to the schedule, the last date of withdrawing nomination paper is December 9.
The Election Commission will allocate election symbols among the candidates on January 10.









