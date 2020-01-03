Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020
AL's first joint meet today

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The first joint meeting of the newly-formed committees of the ruling Awami League will be held today (Friday).
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the joint meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee and Advisory Council at 10:00am at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the city, according to a press release issued by AL office secretary Biplab Barua.
It will be the first meeting of the working committee and advisory council after the AL's 21st national council was held from December 20 to 21 in 2019.



