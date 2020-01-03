DU proctor blamed for attack on VP Nur





The alliance comprising mostly left-leaning student bodies and quota reformation activists placed a memorandum to university Vice-Chancellor (VC) Akhtaruzzaman with four-point demands including resignation of the proctor.

Assistant proctors Abdur Rahim, Sima Islam and Badruzzaman Bhuiyan received the memorandum as DU VC was not present at his office.

Before submitting the memorandum the alliance brought out a protest procession and held a rally.

While reading out the written memorandum Swatantra Jote leader Omar Faruk said, "Many incidents occur every day but they do not even have the guarantee of disclosing to those to the administration."

In each case, the Proctor takes stand against the general students as well as in favour of the Chhatra League, he said.

"The ruling Awami League's student wing has made their 'guest-room' a concentration camp. Students' rights to freedom of speech have been snatched," he said.

He also alleged that the proctor was not present in the time of need during the attack on December 22 last year, avoiding his responsibility.

"It was clear from his behaviour that he favoured the perpetrators of Muktijuddho Mancha and Chhatra League."

He said without his proctorial team's concern the CCTV footages containing the attack couldn't be disappeared, he said. "We demand his resignation as he failed to do his duty," he added.



Other demands are ensuring judicial punishment and academic expulsion of those who attacked Nur and his followers, withdrawal of the case and bearing treatment expenses of the injured and putting an end to 'Guest Rooms' (Gono Room) culture on the campus.



Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU ) Vice-President (VP) Nurul Haque Nur and at least his 27 supporters came under attack from a faction of Muktijuddho Mancha, mostly comprised of Chhatra League men, at his office in the DUCSU building of DU on December 22.



















