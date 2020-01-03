Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:44 AM
Home Miscellaneous

DU proctor blamed for attack on VP Nur

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
DU Correspondent

The newly formed student alliance Santrash Birodhi Chhatra Oikya on Thursday blamed Dhaka University Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani for the attack on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his fellows.
The alliance comprising mostly left-leaning student bodies and quota reformation activists placed a memorandum to university Vice-Chancellor (VC) Akhtaruzzaman with four-point demands including resignation of the proctor.
Assistant proctors Abdur Rahim, Sima Islam and Badruzzaman Bhuiyan received the memorandum as DU VC was not present at his office.
Before submitting the memorandum the alliance brought out a protest procession and held a rally.
While reading out the written memorandum Swatantra Jote leader Omar Faruk said, "Many incidents occur every day but they do not even have the guarantee of disclosing to those to the administration."
In each case, the Proctor takes stand against the general students as well as in favour of the Chhatra League, he said.
"The ruling Awami League's student wing has made their 'guest-room' a concentration camp. Students' rights to freedom of speech have been snatched," he said.
He also alleged that the proctor was not present in the time of need during the attack on December 22 last year, avoiding his responsibility.
"It was clear from his behaviour that he favoured the perpetrators of Muktijuddho Mancha and Chhatra League."
He said without his proctorial team's concern the CCTV footages containing the attack couldn't be disappeared, he said. "We demand his resignation as he failed to do his duty," he added.

Other demands are ensuring judicial punishment and academic expulsion of those who attacked Nur and his followers, withdrawal of the case and bearing treatment expenses of the injured and putting an end to 'Guest Rooms' (Gono Room) culture on the campus.
 
Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU ) Vice-President (VP) Nurul Haque Nur and at least his 27 supporters came under attack from a faction of Muktijuddho Mancha, mostly comprised of Chhatra League men, at his office in the DUCSU  building of DU on December 22.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commemoration meeting for Syed Ashraful Islam
AL's first joint meet today
DU proctor blamed for attack on VP Nur
BTRC to take legal action if GP doesn’t deposit required amount
7 Bangladeshi youths return after serving jail term in India
4628 people killed in road accidents in 2019: Report
Elections will be free, fair: CEC in Ctg
SC opens today after 14-day vacation


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Won’t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft