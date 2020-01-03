BTRC to take legal action if GP doesn’t deposit required amount





Questioned about appointing administrator at GP in default of payment of the required amount, he said they will follow the law and they will not go beyond the ambit of law.

Jahurul Haque came up with the remark while at a view exchange programme at the BTRC office in Ramna in the city. The Commission held the meet to share about the plan for the New Year.

Grameenphone parent company Telenor recently sent a legal notice to the Bangladesh president for holding arbitration to resolve the disputed audit claim of Tk 12,580 crore by BTRC, disclosed by Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on December 19.

The legal notice came up after the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 24 ordered Grameenphone to pay Tk 2,000 crore within the next three months. The required amount was around 10 times higher than what the carrier was willing to pay as adjustable deposit to BTRC.

A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said that in default of the payment, it would stay the High Court order which issued an injunction on BTRC's move to realise the total sum.

Earlier on November 14, Grameenphone agreed to pay BTRC a sum of Tk 200 crore against the regulator's audit claim of 12,580 crore. This was in line with an out of court settlement between the two.

The apex court, however, rejected the settlement and issued the fresh order on November 24





























Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) will take legal action if the Grameen Phone (GP) does not deposit Tk 2000 crore within three months abiding by the order of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, said the commission chairman Jahurul Haque on Thursday.Questioned about appointing administrator at GP in default of payment of the required amount, he said they will follow the law and they will not go beyond the ambit of law.Jahurul Haque came up with the remark while at a view exchange programme at the BTRC office in Ramna in the city. The Commission held the meet to share about the plan for the New Year.Grameenphone parent company Telenor recently sent a legal notice to the Bangladesh president for holding arbitration to resolve the disputed audit claim of Tk 12,580 crore by BTRC, disclosed by Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on December 19.The legal notice came up after the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on November 24 ordered Grameenphone to pay Tk 2,000 crore within the next three months. The required amount was around 10 times higher than what the carrier was willing to pay as adjustable deposit to BTRC.A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said that in default of the payment, it would stay the High Court order which issued an injunction on BTRC's move to realise the total sum.Earlier on November 14, Grameenphone agreed to pay BTRC a sum of Tk 200 crore against the regulator's audit claim of 12,580 crore. This was in line with an out of court settlement between the two.The apex court, however, rejected the settlement and issued the fresh order on November 24