Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:44 AM
Most of Gulf markets gain on financials; Abu Dhabi quiet

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Jan 2: Most major Gulf markets rose early on Thursday, supported by financial-service shares, amid rising oil prices and US-China trade deal hopes.
Oil prices were up on Thursday as improved trade relations between the United States and China eased demand concerns, while rising tensions in the Middle East fuelled worries about supply.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.3per cent. Al Rajhi Bank rose 0.5per cent and Saudi British Bank was up 0.7per cent, a day after it proposed a dividend for the second half of 2019.




Saudi Automotive Services rose 0.5per cent. On Wednesday, it announced commencement of operations at six sites. State-owned Saudi Aramco opened up 0.1per cent at 35.2 riyals.
The Dubai index edged up 0.2per cent. Dubai Islamic Bank rose 0.5per cent and Dubai Investments 1.5per cent.
Qatar's main index was also up 0.1per cent. Masraf Al Rayan advanced 2.3per cent and Doha Bank 5.1per cent. The gains were capped by losses in Mesaieed Petrochemical, which dropped 3.6per cent.
Abu Dhabi's index traded flat. Telecoms company Etisalat was up 0.2per cent; Waha Capital plunged 6per cent.    -Reuters



Most of Gulf markets gain on financials; Abu Dhabi quiet
