Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:44 AM
Walton sets up two gorgeous at DITF

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Walton has set up two gorgeous pavilions at the Dhaka International Trade Fair-2020.  For the first time of the mega event of country's trade arena, Walton, as a single brand, has set up two Premier Pavilions.
Walton will display and sell over a thousand models of 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled products in the fair's most awe-inspiring designed pavilions.
Sources say, the three-story Walton Premier Pavilions number 26 and 29, measures 7,500 square feet each, are visible from the main entrance of the fair. The pavilions, stood face to face on the two sides of a 100-feet wide road, will easily catch the eyes of visitors.
Priority has been given to green with local art and heritage in designing both of the pavilions. Aesthetic terra-cotta is used at the entrance of the pavilions.
Walton brand elevators have been set up on both pavilions. These elevators are also showcased and sold at the fair. Besides, there are 6-feet wide stairs for smooth movements of the visitors.
Two large LED TV screens measuring 16X12 feet have been set up outside of the pavilions to display the production process and corporate documentary of Walton which will help visitors at the fair to gain realistic knowledge of the production and use of Walton products.


