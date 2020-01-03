Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:44 AM
Home Business

Air India, BPCL, Concor divestments unlikely this fiscal

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

MUMBAI, Jan 2: Strategic divestments in Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Container Corporation of India (Concor) are "unlikely" this fiscal, a senior government official said on Thursday.
The finance ministry's Department of Investments and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) official said that the process "throws surprises", causing delays.
It can be noted that the government has set ambitious targets from the disinvestments in FY20 at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.
When asked about what happens to the target if the process in three of the most big-ticket companies gets delayed, the official declined to comment.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Most of Gulf markets gain on financials; Abu Dhabi quiet
Walton sets up two gorgeous at DITF
Air India, BPCL, Concor divestments unlikely this fiscal
Strike not at Lufthansa's Germanwings to end for now
Biman to buy more bombardier aircraft, if gets fair offer
India's gold imports dip 7pc to $20.57b in April-Nov
Pickup in export demand lifts India cotton prices by 5pc
Solent LEP goes to Dhaka and Washington to promote area


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Won’t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft