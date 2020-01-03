Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:44 AM
Home Business

Biman to buy more bombardier aircraft, if gets fair offer

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh today showed interest to buy two more narrow body Dash Q400 turboprops aircraft from Canadian Bombardier Inc and asked Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) to send a formal proposal with fair price in this regard.
Bangladesh made the directive as Canada government's trade body offered to sell two more 74-seater narrow-body plane after delivering the ordered three brand new same modelled short-haul planes to state-owned Biman Bangladesh Airlines this year.
These was discussed today while a Canadian delegation led by Canadian High Commissioner in Dhaka held a meeting with State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali and Senior secretary of the ministry M Mohibul Haque at secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.
The delegation also comprised with CCC director of Asian region Yvonee Chin informed that Bombardier Inc would be able to deliver two more Dash Q400 aircraft by 2021, if Bangladesh agrees to purchase.
BSS adds: On August 1 in 2018, Bangladesh purchased three Dash Q400 aircraft from Canada under G2G (government-to-government) agreement. Bombardier is scheduled to deliver the three single-aisle plane each to Biman in March, May and June in 2020.
Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the order is valued at approximately US$106 million, Bombardier said in a statement after signing purchase agreement with Bangladesh though both the Bombardier and Biman didn't disclose the actual deal price.
During the meeting, Bangladesh also sought Canadian cooperation in starting Biman's flight operation between Dhaka and Toronto, ministry official said. The Canadian delegation assured that Canada will provide 'fifth freedom' to Biman Bangladesh airlines on its proposed new route on Dhaka-Manchester-Toronto and Dhaka-Rome-Toronto. The fifth freedom is the right to carry passengers from one's own country to a second country and from that country onward to a third country.
The Canadian envoy also expressed keen interest to work with Bangladesh under bilateral cooperation for further development of the country's tourism industry.


