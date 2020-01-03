India's gold imports dip 7pc to $20.57b in April-Nov





Imports of the yellow metal stood at $22.16 billion in the same period of 2018-19. The decline in gold imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit to $106.84 billion during the eight-month period under review as against $133.74 billion in the year-ago months.

Gold import had been recording a negative growth since July this year. However, it grew about 5 per cent to $1.84 billion in October and 6.6 per cent to $2.94 billion in November.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. -PTI























